FG weighs policy adjustments as Middle East conflict threatens global markets

KEY POINTS

Nigeria’s Economic Management Team is reviewing the potential economic impact of escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Government warns that volatility in energy markets, capital flows and global supply chains could affect Nigeria’s economy.

Officials say policy adjustments may be introduced to protect economic stability and investor confidence.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government of Nigeria has indicated its readiness to recalibrate economic policies if necessary as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, raising concerns over potential economic shocks.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Uloma Amadi, Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, the government said it is closely monitoring the evolving conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to the statement, the Economic Management Team (EMT), chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has begun reviewing the possible economic implications of the crisis.

The EMT also held discussions during a Naira-for-Crude policy coordination meeting, where global energy market developments and their domestic implications were assessed.

THE ISSUES

Rising geopolitical tensions have heightened fears of disruptions to major energy supply routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping corridor.

Officials identified three main channels through which the crisis could affect Nigeria’s economy.

The first involves volatility in global crude oil and gas markets, which could push up domestic energy costs, including petrol, diesel, cooking gas and fertiliser.

The second relates to financial markets and capital flows, where heightened geopolitical risks could discourage investment inflows into emerging markets such as Nigeria.

The third concerns global logistics and supply chains, as disruptions to shipping routes could raise freight costs and further drive up domestic prices.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The government warned that sustained instability in global markets could intensify inflationary pressures and increase the cost of living.

“Volatility in global energy markets is already driving increases in domestic prices, including fuel, diesel, cooking gas and fertiliser,” the statement said.

Officials added that prolonged disruption could push up the cost of goods and services, placing further pressure on inflation and household spending.

Ministers overseeing key economic sectors have also been providing updates on how developments in global markets may affect Nigeria’s fiscal outlook and macroeconomic stability.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Economic Management Team will continue to monitor macroeconomic indicators including global crude oil prices, exchange rate movements, capital flow trends and financial market conditions.

Officials say policy adjustments may be introduced where necessary to mitigate risks and maintain economic stability.

Despite the uncertainty, the government noted that Nigeria enters the current period of global volatility with relatively stronger macroeconomic indicators, including 4.07 per cent real GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.

BOTTOM LINE

As geopolitical tensions threaten global energy and financial markets, Nigeria is preparing to adjust economic policies where necessary to shield the domestic economy, maintain investor confidence and sustain growth.