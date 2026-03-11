NEPC urges women to drive Nigeria’s non-oil trade

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has called on women entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the global market to boost Nigeria’s non-oil exports.

To help with this, the NEPC and the International Trade Centre (ITC) launched new Export Procedures Handbooks for the UK market.

The handbooks provide a step-by-step guide on customs, product standards, and sustainability for selling food and cosmetics in Great Britain.

The move is part of the “Her Showcase 2.0” series, aimed at helping thousands of women-led small businesses become export-ready.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is pushing for more women to participate in international trade, stating that their success is key to growing Nigeria’s non-oil exports. Speaking at the “Her Showcase 2.0” event in Abuja on Tuesday, the Executive Director of the NEPC, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, noted that women are strong drivers of the economy whose products are gaining respect worldwide.

The event was held to mark International Women’s Day 2026 under the theme “Give to Gain.”

A major highlight of the event was the launch of practical export handbooks designed specifically for the Great Britain market. These guides cover everything a business owner needs to know about exporting agri-food and cosmetic products to the UK. Ayeni explained that having access to the right information on customs and product requirements will help Nigerian women compete fairly on the global stage. She added that initiatives like SheTrades are already helping many small, women-owned businesses get ready for the international market.

Ms. Maathangi Hariharan from the International Trade Centre (ITC) praised the creativity of Nigerian women entrepreneurs. She pledged that the ITC would keep supporting them to understand global market rules. Also speaking at the event, Dr. Sameera Abdullahi of NACCIMA noted that women-led businesses are not just creating jobs at home but are also expanding Nigeria’s presence abroad. She urged women to use these new tools to improve the quality of their products and win big in global trade.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

"Active participation of women is crucial to accelerating Nigeria's non-oil export growth," said Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, Executive Director of NEPC.

Ms. Maathangi Hariharan of the ITC noted that Nigeria has "enormous entrepreneurial talent" and promised continued support for women in trade.

Dr. Sameera Abdullahi urged women to leverage this initiative to "improve product quality and compete globally."

WHAT’S NEXT

Training Sessions: The NEPC is expected to hold workshops across the country to teach women how to use the new handbooks effectively.

UK Market Entry: More Nigerian-made cosmetics and food items are likely to appear on British shelves as business owners follow the new guidelines.

Certification Support: The council will continue its export certification programmes to make sure more women-led SMEs meet international quality grades.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the NEPC wants to turn “local” success into “global” profit for Nigerian women. By providing clear handbooks and professional support, the government is making it easier for women to bypass the confusion of international trade and sell their products to the rest of the world.