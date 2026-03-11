FG approves recruitment of 50 Doctors, 100 Nurses for Nigeria’s Correctional Centres

KEY POINTS

President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses for correctional centres nationwide.

The move aims to address the shortage of medical personnel in correctional facilities.

Government also highlights ongoing reforms including inmate skills development and improved welfare.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the employment of 50 medical doctors and 100 nurses to strengthen healthcare services across Nigeria’s correctional centres.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo said the decision was prompted by the shortage of medical personnel in several correctional facilities across the country.

According to him, some correctional centres currently operate without resident doctors, citing the facility in Rivers State as an example.

He noted that despite the shortage of personnel, several correctional hospitals are equipped with facilities capable of handling complex medical procedures.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s correctional system has faced longstanding challenges including inadequate healthcare personnel, limited medical resources and poor welfare conditions for inmates.

Experts say improving healthcare services within correctional facilities is essential for protecting inmates’ rights and preventing the spread of diseases within custodial environments.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Tunji-Ojo said the president’s approval reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of all Nigerians, including those in custody.

“The President understands that he is the President of all Nigerians, including inmates. And as a father to all, he has always shown that he cares,” the minister said.

He added that the government has also implemented skills development initiatives aimed at rehabilitating inmates through training programmes.

According to him, the train-the-trainer initiative identifies inmates with specific skills and equips them to train others within correctional facilities.

Tunji-Ojo further noted that the Federal Government had improved inmate welfare by increasing feeding allowances by 50 per cent.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Ministry of Interior is expected to commence the recruitment and deployment of the approved medical personnel to correctional facilities nationwide.

The minister also called for stronger collaboration with the Ministry of Information and National Orientation to ensure effective communication of the ministry’s reforms and security initiatives.

He highlighted ongoing efforts within the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), including the creation of specialised mine marshals in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to secure mining sites and protect critical national assets.

BOTTOM LINE

The recruitment of medical personnel for correctional centres represents part of broader efforts by the Federal Government to improve inmate welfare, strengthen institutional reforms and enhance security across Nigeria’s custodial and resource sectors.