FG Weighs ₦3.8 Trillion Rehabilitation or ₦3.6 Trillion Reconstruction Of Lagos’ Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government is deliberating between a full-scale rehabilitation or a complete rebuild of Lagos’ iconic Third Mainland Bridge, alongside the Carter Bridge, following alarming findings of critical structural damage beneath the water.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, revealed the development during a presentation to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), where he sought approval for the project under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) arrangement.

According to Umahi, underwater inspections conducted in 2013 and 2019 exposed severe deterioration of the bridge piers — originally supported by sand — due to illegal sand dredging, strong ocean currents, and prolonged corrosion.

While rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge is estimated at ₦3.8 trillion, constructing a new replacement is projected at ₦3.6 trillion. Carter Bridge, however, has been deemed beyond repair, with a feasible new build costing about ₦359 billion.

“The Carter Bridge was given an estimated ₦380 billion for rehabilitation, but experts said it wasn’t viable. The realistic option was ₦359 billion for a brand-new bridge, with financing discussions already ongoing with the Dutch bank,” Umahi explained.

“For Third Mainland Bridge, rehabilitation was pegged at ₦3.8 trillion, while a new structure would cost ₦3.6 trillion. We approached FEC for approval to pursue both options under an EPC+F arrangement,” he added.

FEC’s Green Light

The minister confirmed that the FEC granted four approvals for the projects, notably permitting seven specialist contractors to carry out comprehensive structural investigations, prepare detailed designs, and submit bids for either reconstruction or rehabilitation.

Funding will follow a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with private sector investment expected to play a key role. Umahi disclosed that selective procurement would be used for the EPC+F process, while financing talks with Deutsche Bank were already underway.

“FEC has allowed us to engage at least seven specialist firms for full-scale design and investigation works. We will proceed under a selective procurement method to source EPC+F proposals,” Umahi stated.

Why Third Mainland Bridge Matters

Built between 1976 and 1990, the Third Mainland Bridge was Africa’s longest until 1996 when Cairo’s 6th October Bridge was completed. It remains a critical transport link between Lagos Island and the mainland, carrying hundreds of thousands of vehicles daily.

Years of heavy traffic and environmental exposure have left the structure vulnerable. In recent years, the bridge has undergone multiple repair phases, including a 110-day rehabilitation between May and September, which saw lane closures in both directions. On 8 August, the Federal Government imposed a ban on heavy-duty vehicles using the bridge over safety concerns.

Other Nationwide Infrastructure Approvals

Umahi also revealed that similar major road and bridge projects are underway nationwide. These include the Kano–Katsina Road (₦68 billion for the first section, ₦96.155 billion for the second), as well as approved interventions for the Jalingo Bridge in Taraba, Iddo Bridge in Lagos, and the Keffi Flyover.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, stressing that safe and reliable transportation links are vital for economic growth and public safety.