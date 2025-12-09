FG Urges Swift Prosecution Of Terrorists To Boost National Security

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has called on the judiciary to expedite trials in cases involving terrorism, human trafficking, kidnapping, and other violent crimes, stressing that swift judicial action is crucial to Nigeria’s national security efforts.

Fagbemi appealed on Monday in Abuja during the ceremonial opening of the Court of Appeal’s 2025/2026 Legal Year. The event was attended by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who pledged improved accommodation for judges to ensure they can discharge their duties without the distractions of poor living conditions.

Speaking at the event, Fagbemi emphasised the central role of the judiciary in addressing the country’s insecurity challenges. “At this solemn juncture in our national life, it is impossible to ignore the grave challenge of insecurity that confronts our country. From insurgency and terrorism to banditry, kidnapping, and violent crimes, these threats imperil not only the safety of our citizens but also the very fabric of our constitutional democracy,” he said.

He urged judges to support government efforts by fast-tracking terrorism cases. “The judiciary, as the guardian of justice and custodian of the rule of law, must lend its weight to national efforts to combat insecurity. Through firm, consistent, and courageous adjudication, courts can ensure that those who threaten peace and stability are held accountable, impunity is dismantled, and the sanctity of human life and property is protected,” Fagbemi said.

He further noted that the effectiveness of the judicial system is strengthened when terrorism-related cases are swiftly heard and resolved, sending a clear signal that acts of terror will face immediate and decisive legal consequences.

“The Federal Government remains deeply committed to combating terrorism through both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies, recognising that timely prosecution complements military and intelligence operations. Instead of resorting to indiscriminate detention or relying solely on battlefield engagements, the government is focused on the prompt prosecution of suspects involved in mass-casualty attacks, kidnapping-for-ransom networks, extremist recruitment, and terror financing,” Fagbemi added.

Acknowledging the need for more judicial personnel, he confirmed that the Tinubu administration is committed to appointing additional judges of the Federal High Court to reinforce national counter-terrorism efforts and ensure that terrorism-related cases are handled efficiently. He also called on citizens to unite against the scourge of terrorism, describing the moment as one for collective resolve rather than distraction.

In his remarks, FCT Minister Wike assured judicial officers that budgetary provisions have been made for new residential housing to alleviate accommodation challenges. “Providing comfortable and secure accommodation allows judges to focus entirely on the timely and efficient administration of justice, free from the distractions of inadequate living conditions,” he said.

Wike disclosed that, under the President’s directive, the FCT Administration had handed over the Certificate of Occupancy for the Supreme Court’s land and commenced full perimeter fencing of the complex to protect the apex court against encroachment and security threats. He described this intervention as long overdue and a confidence-building measure for the entire judiciary.

He also highlighted other judicial infrastructure projects, including new residences for Heads of Courts, a Magistrate Court complex in Jabi, staff quarters at the Nigerian Law School, and the design and construction of the Court of Appeal complex in Abuja, alongside residential quarters for judges of the National Industrial Court and the Federal High Court.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to justice sector reforms, Wike said, “Our priorities for the 2025/2026 Legal Year are focused on consolidating the gains made and expanding support where it is needed. Justice must never be compromised, for it is the bedrock of our democracy and the safeguard of public trust.” He expressed optimism that the new legal year would usher in greater efficiency and improved justice delivery for the Court of Appeal.