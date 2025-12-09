Anambra Govt Plans 10,000 Low Cost Homes In Isiagu

The Anambra State Government has announced plans to build 10,000 low cost housing units in Isiagu, Awka South Local Government Area.

The state Commissioner for Housing, Paully Onyeka, said the houses will help reduce the housing shortage facing civil servants and low income earners in the state.

He said the governor had approved the project earlier, but it was delayed by last minute challenges. He added that the issues have now been resolved.

Onyeka said construction will begin soon as the dry season has set in and there will be no further delay.

He explained that some issues were raised during the planning stage, but they have been sorted out, with the private sector taking part through a public private partnership.

He said the state’s road expansion projects have opened up new areas for estate development, making housing construction easier.

The commissioner said his ministry is also involved in other major projects. These include the upgrade of Ekwueme Square, work at the Commissioners’ Quarters and the construction of a new trauma centre at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital in Amaku.

He said the ministry supports building projects even when they are handled by other government departments.

Onyeka said the state, working with the federal government, also plans to build an additional 500 housing units for low income earners.

He said the project will be carried out through a public private partnership with real estate developers and will begin during the dry season.

He said the plan is designed to help workers and low income households gain access to decent and affordable housing.