FG urges PR professionals to drive clear communication of policies, reforms

Key points

Kashim Shettima calls for clearer communication of government reforms.

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Week highlights role of PR in governance.

Emphasis placed on bridging gap between policy design and public understanding.

Main story

The Federal Government has tasked public relations practitioners to communicate policies and reforms with clarity and precision, stressing that public understanding is essential for building trust and ensuring successful implementation.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the call at the third Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Week 2026 held in Kaduna, where he underscored the strategic importance of effective communication in governance.

Speaking at the event hosted by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Shettima said reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu can only achieve meaningful impact when citizens understand their purpose and benefits.

“As a government, we regard public relations as a strategic function of governance. It is integral to building trust, managing uncertainty, and sustaining reform. We must communicate not only what we are doing, but why we are doing it and how it serves the public good,” he said.

He added that poor communication of policies often leads to public distrust and resistance, stressing that governance must remain accessible and relatable to the people.

The issues

The call comes amid growing concerns over public perception of government reforms, particularly as economic policies have placed pressure on households.

Experts note that a communication gap between policymakers and citizens can undermine even well-designed reforms, especially in critical sectors such as food security.

What’s being said

Shettima highlighted the role of PR professionals in translating policies into relatable terms, referencing the conference theme, “Food Security: From Policy Paper to Public Plate.”

“A policy that does not reach the farm, the market, and the home remains unfinished business,” he stated.

He outlined key government interventions to address food insecurity, including the deployment of tractors, establishment of an agricultural fund, and expansion of dry-season farming.

President of the African Public Relations Association, Arik Karani, called on Nigerians to project a positive national image, while keynote speaker Brahim Chisunge emphasised the need to close implementation gaps in agricultural policies.

What’s next

The Federal Government signalled its readiness to collaborate with PR professionals and institutions to strengthen communication strategies around reforms and national development priorities.

Stakeholders are expected to deepen engagement on how to improve public awareness and trust in government policies.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is placing renewed emphasis on strategic communication, urging PR professionals to ensure that policies are clearly understood, widely accepted, and effectively translated into real-life impact.