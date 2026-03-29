FG unveils ₦12bn digital economy research clusters Uuder Project BRIDGE

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| March 29, 2026

Key Points

Federal Government launches ₦12 billion research funding scheme for digital economy development

Programme will establish six national research clusters across key digital sectors

Initiative is tied to Project BRIDGE, Nigeria’s 90,000km fibre optic expansion plan

Main Story

The Federal Government has announced a ₦12 billion research funding initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy through evidence-based policymaking and academic collaboration.

The programme, titled the National Digital Economy Research Clusters, is being implemented under Project BRIDGE — a large-scale infrastructure initiative designed to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic backbone across the country to expand broadband access and accelerate digital transformation.

According to details released on Sunday, the initiative will establish six research clusters focused on critical areas of the digital economy, including connectivity and access, digital public infrastructure, digital skills development, digital jobs and livelihoods, online safety, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Each cluster will be led by professors drawn from Nigerian universities, with up to 36 institutions expected to participate in partnership with international academic collaborators. The programme will also engage more than 200 researchers, including postdoctoral fellows and PhD candidates, to produce policy-relevant research outputs.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) marks the first phase of the programme, inviting academic and research institutions to submit proposals to lead and participate in the clusters.

The government said the initiative is designed to ensure that Nigeria’s expanding digital infrastructure is complemented by rigorous research capable of informing long-term policy decisions and institutional reforms.

What’s Being Said

“This programme is designed to place ideas, evidence, and research at the centre of Nigeria’s digital transformation,” the Ministry stated in its announcement.

“Too often, digital policy is shaped by market forces and political cycles rather than long-term research and evidence,” the statement added, highlighting a shift toward knowledge-driven policymaking.

An academic familiar with digital policy development noted that the initiative could help bridge gaps between infrastructure investment and policy outcomes. “If properly executed, this could align Nigeria’s digital expansion with sustainable economic and social outcomes,” the researcher said.

What’s Next

The Ministry is expected to host a press conference in the coming week to provide further details on the programme

Universities and research institutions are to review the Terms of Reference and submit proposals under the EOI process

Engagement with Vice-Chancellors and academic stakeholders will begin ahead of cluster selection and rollout

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s digital transformation strategy is shifting beyond infrastructure deployment to include research-driven policymaking. If effectively implemented, the initiative could strengthen institutional capacity and ensure that the country’s digital investments translate into measurable economic and social outcomes.