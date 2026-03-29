Lagos Ministry of Housing holds town hall for Ikorodu estate residents

KEY POINTS

The Lagos State Ministry of Housing held a major stakeholders’ forum on Saturday at Oba Adeboruwa Housing Estate to address infrastructure and maintenance challenges.

The engagement covered six government-owned estates in the Ikorodu axis, including Millennium (Ibeshe), Jubilee (Ayangburen), and Babatunde Olushola Benson (Ibeshe) estates.

Permanent Secretary Mr. Abdulhafis Toriola announced that these resident engagements will now occur on a monthly basis to ensure “practical solutions” to local issues.

Residents raised urgent concerns regarding poor drainage systems, while also requesting new facilities such as healthcare centers and recreational spaces.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos State Government is shifting toward a more decentralized, “face-to-face” management style for its sprawling housing portfolio.

On Saturday, high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Housing met with residents in Ikorodu to audit the living conditions across six major estates.

The forum served as a feedback loop, allowing the government to measure the impact of recent interventions—such as the repainting of buildings and gate repairs at Oba Adeboruwa—while identifying new pain points.

The Ministry emphasized that sustaining these estates requires a “two-way street” of responsibility.

While the state committed to prompt drainage repairs and infrastructure upgrades, officials like Director Olukemi Fosudo reminded allottees of the legal obligation to comply with estate rules and national laws.

This monthly engagement strategy aims to prevent the decay often associated with older public housing by catching maintenance issues before they become systemic failures.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge identified is “Infrastructure Aging vs. Maintenance Funding.” While residents are pleased with cosmetic upgrades, the “Drainage Deficit” remains a major threat to the structural integrity of the buildings, especially with the 2026 rainy season approaching. This “Utility Gap”—the lack of nearby healthcare and event centers—forces residents to travel outside their communities for basic services. To resolve this, the Ministry is reviewing proposals for “Integrated Estate Facilities” to turn these housing blocks into fully functional, self-contained mini-cities.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The stakeholders’ meeting is designed to help us to interact with the residents and find practical solutions,” stated Mr. Abdulhafis Toriola, Permanent Secretary .

. “We have seen improvements, including the fixing of the main entrance gate… but we need healthcare and recreational spaces,” noted Mr. Hammed Bolaji, CDA Chairman .

. “These meetings will continue as part of efforts to sustain the housing estates,” confirmed Mrs. Olukemi Fosudo, Director of Estates .

. “Challenges are expected in any active environment, but the government is committed to addressing them,” Toriola reassured residents regarding the drainage concerns.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following this meeting, the Ministry’s technical team is expected to visit the Millennium and Jubilee estates in Ikorodu within the next fortnight to assess the specific drainage blockage points reported by residents. The first of the newly mandated monthly follow-up meetings will take place in late April to track the progress of these repairs. Additionally, the Ministry will evaluate the feasibility of the CDA’s request for a healthcare facility, potentially partnering with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to include a “Primary Health Clinic” in the 2027 budget cycle for the Ikorodu housing cluster.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that Lagos is treating its tenants like “partners,” not just “occupants.” By committing to monthly check-ins, the Ministry of Housing is trying to erase the “abandoned estate” stigma of the past. For Ikorodu residents, the success of this “reset” will be measured by how quickly the government moves from “listening” to “fixing” the drainage before the heavy rains start.