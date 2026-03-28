Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda re-elected as APC National Chairman

KEY POINTS

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda has been re-elected as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a second four-year term.

The party’s 8th National Convention in Abuja saw the return of the entire National Working Committee (NWC) through a consensus and affirmative voice vote.

Key returned officials include Ali Dalori (Deputy North), Emma Eneukwu (Deputy South), and Surajudeen Basiru (National Secretary).

Yilwatda pledged to build a more disciplined, inclusive, and transparent “Pan-Nigerian” party to support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

MAIN STORY

The All Progressives Congress has opted for continuity and internal stability as it prepares for the next electoral cycle.

At the 8th National Convention held on Friday, delegates unanimously returned Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and his team to lead the ruling party until 2030.

The “affirmative voice vote” reflected a high degree of high-level alignment within the party’s structures, avoiding the friction of contested ballots. Immediately following their swearing-in, the NWC members were tasked with deepening internal democracy and expanding the party’s reach into every local ward across the federation.

In his acceptance speech, Yilwatda framed his leadership not as a “throne” but as a “burden of trust.” He linked the party’s future directly to the success of the administration’s economic reforms, citing stabilization in public finances and massive infrastructure investments in rail and energy as early signs of success.

By focusing on youth empowerment and digital innovation, the APC leadership aims to modernize its operations and secure its position as the dominant force in Nigerian politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge facing the returned NWC is “Party-Administrative Synergy.”

While the leadership remains intact, they must navigate the “Internal Democracy Gap” to ensure that grassroots members feel represented despite the consensus model used at the national level.

This “Inclusion Deficit” can often lead to friction during state-level primaries. To resolve this, Yilwatda has promised an “Open Door Administration,” focusing on structural transparency to ensure that the message of “Renewed Hope” isn’t just a top-down directive but a locally trusted platform.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Our mission is clear… we will build a Pan-African and Pan-Nigerian party that is stronger and more disciplined,” stated Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda .

. “We will empower our youth because they are not just the future, but they are a huge and important part of our today,” Yilwatda added.

added. “The newly elected NWC members would steer the party’s affairs for the next four years,” reported the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

. “I don’t see this convention as a throne with a crown, but as a duty, with the burden of trust,” the National Chairman remarked.

WHAT’S NEXT

Following the convention, the NWC will move to harmonize party structures at the state and local government levels to mirror the national consensus. A nationwide “Thank You” tour is expected to launch, doubling as a membership drive to expand the APC’s footprint in non-APC governed states. The party will also begin drafting its formal 2027 Strategy Roadmap, which will focus heavily on highlighting the completed infrastructure projects mentioned in Yilwatda’s speech. Finally, the newly sworn-in National Legal Adviser, Murtala Kankia, is expected to review all pending internal litigations to ensure a “united front” before the next primary season begins.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that the APC is doubling down on its current leadership. By returning Prof. Yilwatda and the entire NWC, the party is signaling that it values stability over change as it heads toward the 2027 polls. For the average party member, this means the current “Renewed Hope” trajectory is set for the long haul, with the party leadership betting that economic stabilization will be their strongest campaign tool.