FG to train 5,000 youths as meter installers under Presidential Metering Initiative

Key points

Federal Government will train 5,000 young Nigerians as meter installers and technicians.

The programme is being implemented under the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI).

The initiative forms part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on job creation.

It aims to eliminate estimated billing by accelerating the deployment of electricity meters nationwide.

The programme is expected to improve consumer protection while strengthening Nigeria’s electricity value chain.

Main Story

The Federal Government has announced plans to train 5,000 young Nigerians as certified meter installers and technicians under The Power Force, a flagship skills development programme established through the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI).

The initiative is designed to address Nigeria’s persistent electricity metering deficit while creating sustainable employment opportunities for young people nationwide.

According to the government, the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places youth employment and economic empowerment at the centre of national development.

The Presidential Metering Initiative was established to close the country’s metering gap, eliminate estimated billing, protect electricity consumers and improve the efficiency of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

By developing a skilled workforce capable of installing and maintaining electricity meters nationwide, the government aims to accelerate meter deployment, improve transparency in electricity billing and strengthen confidence in the power sector.

Officials noted that the initiative represents a dual intervention—addressing unemployment among young Nigerians while solving one of the most persistent challenges confronting electricity consumers.

The Issues

Nigeria’s electricity sector has long struggled with a significant metering deficit, leaving millions of customers on estimated billing and fuelling disputes between electricity distribution companies and consumers.

The shortage of trained technical personnel has also slowed meter installation, limiting efforts to improve revenue collection, customer satisfaction and overall market efficiency.

At the same time, youth unemployment remains a major socioeconomic challenge, underscoring the need for targeted skills acquisition programmes that create pathways to decent work.

What’s Being Said

President Bola Tinubu said job creation for young Nigerians remains a key priority of his administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the President:

“Jobs for our young people remain central to our Renewed Hope Agenda. Through the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), which I established to close Nigeria’s metering gap, end estimated billing, protect consumers, and strengthen the electricity market, we are opening a new pathway for 5,000 young Nigerians to be trained as meter installers and technicians under The Power Force.”

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to commence the recruitment and training of the first batch of participants under The Power Force programme.

Upon completion of the training, beneficiaries are expected to support nationwide meter installation efforts, helping to reduce the metering gap, improve service delivery and create a pool of certified technical professionals for Nigeria’s electricity sector.

Stakeholders will also monitor the programme’s impact on employment generation, electricity access and the reduction of estimated billing across the country.

Bottom Line

The Presidential Metering Initiative combines youth empowerment with power sector reform by equipping 5,000 Nigerians with technical skills while accelerating the deployment of electricity meters. If successfully implemented, the programme could reduce estimated billing, strengthen consumer confidence and create sustainable jobs within Nigeria’s electricity industry.