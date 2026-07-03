BREAKING: Fire guts fuel terminal in Lagos

Key points

Fire broke out at Bono Energy Terminal in the Coconut area of Apapa, Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is responding to contain the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Authorities say further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Main Story

A fire outbreak has occurred at the Bono Energy Terminal located in the Coconut area of Apapa, Lagos, prompting an emergency response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS).

The incident, which occurred on Friday, saw firefighters deployed to the fuel terminal on the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjoining facilities.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the LSFRS, Shakiru Amodu, said emergency responders were actively working to bring the situation under control.

He stated, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently curbing a fire explosion at Bono Energy Terminal on Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, by Coconut, Olodi Apapa, Lagos. Update to follow.”

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire had not been determined, while there was no official information on casualties or the extent of damage.

Emergency operations were still ongoing.

The Issues

Fuel terminals are high-risk facilities where fire outbreaks pose significant threats to lives, critical infrastructure and petroleum product supply. Such incidents also raise concerns over industrial safety standards, emergency preparedness and environmental impact.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the incident after the fire has been extinguished.

What’s Being Said

Shakiru Amodu, spokesperson, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service:

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently curbing a fire explosion at Bono Energy Terminal on Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, by Coconut, Olodi Apapa, Lagos. Update to follow.”

What’s Next

Firefighters are expected to continue containment operations until the blaze is fully extinguished. Authorities will subsequently assess the extent of damage, determine the cause of the fire and provide updates on any casualties or disruptions resulting from the incident.

Bottom Line

Emergency responders are working to contain a fire at the Bono Energy Terminal in Apapa, Lagos. While the cause remains unknown, authorities have assured the public that further information will be released as the situation unfolds.