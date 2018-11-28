FG to Commence N22.6 billion Settlement of Defunct Nigeria Airways Employees

By
- November 28, 2018
Nigeria Airways

The Federal Government will on Monday, October 15, 2018 begin the final verification and payment of entitlements to former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

According to a statement by Paul Abechi, the special adviser on media and communications to the finance minister, the payment will last one week simultaneously across Lagos, Kano and Enugu states.

The exercise will take place at Sky-Power Catering, Ikeja, Lagos; ABC (former Nigeria Airways Office), Bank Road, Kano; and Villa Toscana Hotel, Independent Layout, Enugu

 

