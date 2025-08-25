FG Shuts 22 Illegal Colleges Of Education

The National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has uncovered and shut down 22 illegal Colleges of Education operating across the country. The move came as part of a nationwide crackdown on unaccredited institutions, highlighted in the commission’s recent performance report obtained by our correspondent.

According to the NCCE, the exercise also included a personnel audit and financial monitoring across all 21 federal colleges of education.

The action follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive to regulatory agencies to clamp down on “certificate millers” undermining the integrity of Nigeria’s higher education system.

Speaking at the 14th convocation of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja, Tinubu—represented by the Director of University Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Rakiya Ilyasu—charged the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the NCCE to intensify efforts against illegal tertiary institutions.

He stressed that his administration remains committed to strengthening collaboration among education agencies to safeguard standards.

“The National Youth Service Corps, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, the NUC, the NBTE, and the NCCE are working in alignment to ensure that cases of forgery and unrecognised institutions have no place in our education ecosystem,” the President said.