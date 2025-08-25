Shittu Appointed Director-General Of Nigerian Governors’ Forum

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appointed Dr. Abdulateef Shittu as its new Director-General, in a major shake-up of its secretariat aimed at reforming operations and aligning with international best practices.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Yunusa Abdullahi, who also assumes the role of Director of Media and Strategic Communications at the Forum.

According to Abdullahi, the leadership changes followed a comprehensive review conducted by Deloitte, engaged to re-engineer NGF processes and reinforce its position as a leading subnational policy hub. He described the appointments as more than routine, noting that they mark “a deliberate shift towards a more agile and results-driven institution.”

Other key appointments include:

Mr. Edmund Nnaji – Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

– Executive Director, Finance and Administration. Prof. Dauda Yinusa – Executive Director, Policy, Strategy and Research.

– Executive Director, Policy, Strategy and Research. Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab – Executive Director, Programmes and Partnerships.

– Executive Director, Programmes and Partnerships. Chijioke Chuku – General Counsel and Head of Energy.

– General Counsel and Head of Energy. Mrs. Hauwa Haliru-Hassan – Director, Gender Affairs and CEO, Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum.

– Director, Gender Affairs and CEO, Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum. Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina – Senior Security Adviser.

Abdullahi stressed that the new leadership team reflects NGF’s commitment to multidisciplinary governance, bringing together expertise in economics, law, health, energy, gender affairs, and security.

“With these appointments, the Forum is better positioned to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges, from economic transformation and security to human capital development,” he added.