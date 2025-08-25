Customs Urge Border Communities To Share Intelligence In Anti-Smuggling Drive

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has appealed to residents of border communities to provide credible intelligence that will aid its ongoing fight against smuggling.

Area Comptroller of Ogun I Command, Mr. Godwin Otunla, made the call on Monday in Idiroko, Ogun State, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Otunla emphasised that tackling smuggling remained a shared responsibility, noting that the command was committed to strengthening collaboration, intelligence sharing, and operational innovation.

“I want to sound a clear warning to smugglers and their collaborators to refrain from all illegal businesses because the command will not relent in the fight against smuggling,” he said.

According to him, the service will remain vigilant and resolute, adding that no matter the level of sophistication employed by smugglers, the command’s personnel would continue to foil their efforts and ensure prosecution in line with the law.

The comptroller also commended the support of sister security agencies in the region, which he described as critical to sustaining the momentum against smuggling activities.