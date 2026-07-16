Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Climb to $51.86bn, Highest in 17 Years

Key points

Nigeria’s external reserves have climbed to $51.86 billion, their highest level in more than 17 years.

The latest figure exceeds the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 2026 reserve projection of $51.04 billion.

Rising crude oil earnings, stronger export performance and improved foreign capital inflows have driven the increase.

Analysts say the reserve growth strengthens Nigeria’s external buffers and supports investor confidence.

Main Story

Nigeria’s gross external reserves have risen to $51.86 billion, their highest level since January 2009, reflecting stronger foreign exchange inflows and an improving external position.

Data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed the country’s reserves stood at $51.86 billion as of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, extending the upward trend recorded over recent months.

The latest reserve level is the highest since January 15, 2009, when Nigeria’s external reserves stood at $52.01 billion, before the global financial crisis significantly weakened external balances.

The milestone also means Nigeria has already surpassed the CBN’s reserve target for the entire 2026 fiscal year.

Analysts say the improvement reflects higher oil export earnings, stronger foreign exchange inflows, increased investor confidence and sustained reforms in the foreign exchange market.

The Issues

Nigeria’s external reserves remain a key indicator of the country’s ability to meet international financial obligations, stabilise the foreign exchange market and cushion the economy against external shocks.

Higher reserves strengthen the CBN’s capacity to intervene in the foreign exchange market when necessary and improve confidence among international investors.

However, sustaining the current momentum will depend on continued growth in oil production and exports, stronger non-oil export earnings, stable foreign portfolio inflows and the durability of ongoing economic reforms.

What the data is saying

According to CBN data, the country’s external reserves increased by approximately $22.69 million between July 13 and July 14, 2026.

At the beginning of July, reserves stood at $51.52 billion before rising to $51.76 billion within the first week of the month and climbing further to $51.86 billion.

The latest performance follows a strong June, when reserves increased from $49.58 billion at the end of May to $51.45 billion by the end of June, representing an increase of nearly $1.9 billion.

Reserve growth accelerated during the second quarter after recovering from earlier fluctuations in the first quarter of the year.

What’s Being Said

Chief Executive Officer of Nisela Capital Limited, Dr Jerry Igwilo, attributed the increase largely to improved crude oil earnings.

“We have seen that in the last couple of months, the prices of crude oil have gone up because of the Iran-US war. What that has done is that it has increased the amount of dollars we get for selling our crude oil.”

He added that stronger foreign exchange earnings have boosted Nigeria’s foreign currency revenue and contributed to the steady build-up in reserves.

Also commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, said the increase reflects growing confidence in the Nigerian economy.

“It takes a lot of confidence in an economy for foreign inflows to come in, and of course, we have seen significant improvement in portfolio flows especially.”

Yusuf also pointed to improving export performance and sustained trade surpluses as major contributors to the country’s reserve accumulation, adding that attractive returns on Nigerian financial assets have continued to draw foreign investors.

What’s Next

Market observers will closely monitor whether Nigeria can sustain the current pace of reserve growth during the second half of the year.

Future reserve performance is expected to depend on global oil prices, domestic crude oil production, foreign portfolio investment, diaspora remittances and the effectiveness of ongoing foreign exchange reforms.

Attention will also remain on how the CBN deploys the stronger reserve position to support exchange rate stability and broader macroeconomic objectives.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s external reserves reaching $51.86 billion marks the country’s strongest reserve position in more than 17 years and exceeds the CBN’s 2026 target months ahead of schedule. While the development reflects improving foreign exchange earnings and stronger investor confidence, sustaining the gains will require continued reform implementation, robust export growth and favourable global market conditions.