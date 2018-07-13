FG Set to Publish List of 200 National Treasury Looters

The federal government will soon make public, list of 200 persons who allegedly looted Nigeria’s treasury.

According to Daily Trust, Okoi Obono-Obla, special assistant to the president on prosecution, disclosed this at the inauguration of a new software application for tracking illicit properties in the country.

The application was developed by African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), a civil society organisation.

Obla was quoted to have said said properties, located in highbrow areas of the FCT, have been linked to serving and past public office holders.

“Let them tell us where they got the money to build these massive properties,” Obla, who is also the chairman of the special investigation panel on the recovery of public property,” was quoted as saying.

“If they cannot explain, let them quietly return it to Nigerians.”

The federal government had earlier released two lists comprising at least 30 names of alleged looters in the country.

On the list were the names of Uche Secondus, chairman of PDP; Olisa Metuh, ex-spokesman of the PDP; and a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Also included were Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, and three PDP senators — Stella Oduah from Anambra, Jonah Jang from Plateau and Peter Nwaboishi from Delta.

Most of those whose names featured on the list have denied looting the nation’s treasury.

Some of them have also proceeded to court, seeking damages for alleged defamation.