WAEC result crisis worsens as official alleges irregularities, glitches

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 28, 2026

Key Points

• A WAEC official has alleged glitches and irregularities in the recently released 2026 WASSCE results for school candidates.

• Olanrewaju Fadehan, Head of Examinations at the WAEC office covering Anambra, said candidates who took the computer-based examination were particularly affected.

• Fadehan alleged that last-minute adjustments were made before the release of the results, which he said was initially expected between August 3 and 5, 2026.

• He claimed the alleged problems affected subjects including Mathematics, English and Igbo.

• Fadehan alleged that some schools that invested more than N60m in CBT facilities were badly affected by problems associated with the new examination system.

• He also alleged that some candidates were not provided with appropriate calculators, which he said may have contributed to poor performance in Mathematics and other calculation-based subjects.

• Fadehan said he petitioned the WAEC Board, the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examining Bodies and the Minister of Education over the alleged irregularities.

• He alleged that he was subjected to disciplinary proceedings and subsequently placed on interdiction after raising his concerns.

• WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, declined to comment on the allegations, saying, “No comment for now.”

• The controversy follows earlier complaints from school administrators and education advocates over alleged grading anomalies and technical glitches linked to the expanded CBT rollout.

Main Story

The controversy surrounding the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination results has deepened following allegations of glitches and irregularities by an official of the West African Examinations Council, Olanrewaju Fadehan, Head of Examinations at the WAEC office covering Anambra, made the allegations in a video that has gone viral, claiming that candidates who sat the computer-based version of the examination were particularly affected.

Fadehan alleged that problems emerged around the period the results were being prepared for release. He said the results were initially expected to be announced between August 3 and 5, 2026, adding that WAEC had traditionally released its results on Mondays, According to him, the need for what he described as “last-minute adjustments” suggested that something had gone wrong with the process.

Fadehan alleged that the adjustments affected candidates who took the computer-based examination, particularly in Mathematics, English and Igbo, His claims have raised fresh questions about the reliability of the results at a time when WAEC is expanding its use of computer-based testing.

The transition to CBT represents a major change in how candidates sit the examination. Schools have had to invest in computer facilities and other infrastructure to accommodate the new system, Fadehan alleged that some schools spent more than N60m establishing CBT facilities in preparation for the transition. He argued that these institutions were badly affected by the problems surrounding the examination.

He also expressed concern about the performance of some candidates in Igbo, particularly in the South-East. Fadehan questioned reports of poor performance in the subject among candidates from a region where Igbo is widely spoken, Another issue raised by the WAEC official was the provision of calculators. Fadehan alleged that some candidates were not provided with appropriate calculators during the examination and claimed that this contributed to poor performance in Mathematics and other calculation-based subjects.

He said he had raised concerns about the alleged irregularities during the examination and later petitioned relevant authorities, including the WAEC Board, the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examining Bodies and the Minister of Education, Fadehan alleged that his complaints were not addressed and that he was instead subjected to disciplinary proceedings before being placed on interdiction.

He has now called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the alleged failure of candidates, particularly those who chose the computer-based WAEC examination, The official also raised allegations of financial impropriety involving the examination body. His claims reportedly concern the supply of calculators, students’ identification cards and charges imposed on candidates and other people seeking services from WAEC.

WAEC has not provided a substantive response to the allegations. When contacted, its Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, declined to comment, saying, “No comment for now., The latest controversy follows earlier concerns over the 2026 WASSCE results. School administrators and education advocates have reportedly questioned some grades awarded to students whom they considered high-performing based on their academic records and results in other standardised assessments, The situation has therefore widened the debate from individual students’ grades to the broader question of whether the transition to CBT was properly managed and whether technical or administrative problems may have affected the integrity of the results.

The Issues

The biggest issue is the credibility of the 2026 WAEC results. WASSCE results are critical to students seeking admission into universities and other higher institutions, meaning any error in the examination or grading process could have serious consequences for their educational futures, The transition to computer-based testing is another major concern. While CBT is designed to modernise examination delivery and improve efficiency, the allegations suggest that technical and administrative challenges may have emerged during the rollout.

The financial investment by schools also raises questions. If institutions spent millions of naira establishing CBT centres, allegations that candidates were subsequently affected by problems with the system could generate concerns about the preparedness and implementation of the transition.

The alleged failure to provide appropriate calculators is another issue that requires clarification. In subjects such as Mathematics, access to permitted examination tools can have a direct impact on a candidate’s ability to complete questions effectively, There is also the question of what happened after Fadehan reportedly raised his concerns. His allegation that he was subjected to disciplinary proceedings and placed on interdiction could raise questions about how complaints from officials within examination bodies are handled.

The financial allegations made by Fadehan add another dimension to the controversy. Claims involving examination materials, identification cards and charges would require proper evidence and independent verification before any conclusions can be reached, Ultimately, the issue is about public confidence. Students, parents, schools and the wider education community need to trust that WAEC results accurately reflect candidates’ performance and that the examination process is transparent and reliable.

What’s Being Said

Olanrewaju Fadehan alleged that there was a problem with the 2026 WAEC examination process and that last-minute adjustments were made before the results were released, He said candidates who took the computer-based examination were particularly affected, mentioning Mathematics, English and Igbo among the subjects where problems were allegedly noticed.

Fadehan also questioned reports of poor performance in Igbo among candidates in the South-East, given the widespread use of the language in the region, He alleged that schools that invested heavily in CBT facilities were badly affected and said some spent more than N60m establishing the facilities.

On Mathematics, Fadehan alleged that some candidates were not given appropriate calculators and that this may have contributed to poor performance, He said he raised his concerns during the examination process and later petitioned the WAEC Board, the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examining Bodies and the Minister of Education.

Fadehan alleged that rather than addressing the complaints, WAEC subjected him to disciplinary proceedings and subsequently placed him on interdiction.

He has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the alleged failure of candidates, particularly those who sat the computer-based examination, Fadehan also made allegations of financial impropriety relating to the supply of calculators, students’ identification cards and charges imposed by the examination body.

WAEC Head of Public Affairs Moyosola Adesina declined to comment on the allegations when contacted, saying, “No comment for now., Meanwhile, school administrators and education advocates have continued to raise concerns about the released results, with some alleging that grades awarded to certain high-performing students did not match their previous academic records and performance in other standardised examinations.

What’s Next

The next major development will likely be whether WAEC responds formally to the allegations and explains the processes used to generate, verify and release the 2026 results.

There could also be pressure on the Federal Government and relevant education authorities to independently examine the allegations, particularly if more candidates and schools come forward with similar complaints.

The implementation of CBT is likely to receive increased scrutiny. Authorities may need to assess whether examination centres had adequate infrastructure, whether candidates were properly prepared and whether technical problems affected the conduct or grading of the examination.

The allegations concerning calculators and other examination materials may also require clarification to determine whether candidates were provided with the tools and resources approved for the examination.

For students and parents who believe their results are inaccurate, an important issue will be whether there is an accessible and transparent process through which disputed results can be reviewed.

The controversy could also influence the future expansion of CBT in Nigeria. If significant problems are established, WAEC and other examination bodies may need to strengthen their technical systems and review their procedures before further expansion.

Bottom Line

The WAEC controversy has developed into a broader question about the credibility of Nigeria’s examination system and the readiness of the country for a full transition to computer-based testing.

The allegations made by a WAEC official are serious, but they remain allegations and must be independently verified. WAEC’s limited response has left many of the questions raised unanswered.

For affected students, the most important issue is whether their results accurately represent their performance. For parents, schools and education stakeholders, the concern is whether the examination system can continue to command public confidence.

A transparent investigation, clear response from WAEC and an effective mechanism for addressing genuine errors will be critical to restoring confidence in the 2026 results.