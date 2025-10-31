FG Reopens YEIDEP Application Portal, Offers Youths Up To ₦500,000 Business Grant

The Federal Government has officially reopened the registration portal for the 2025 Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), giving Nigerian youths another opportunity to apply for business grants worth up to ₦500,000.

This announcement comes after several months of delay and follows renewed efforts by the government to tackle youth unemployment and promote entrepreneurship across the country.

The YEIDEP initiative aims to empower young Nigerians through financial support, vocational training, and mentorship opportunities designed to foster self-reliance and business growth.

According to information released by programme organisers, eligible applicants will have access to non-repayable grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000, depending on their business category and funding needs.

The scheme targets citizens aged 18 to 35 who possess valid National Identification Numbers (NIN), Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), and maintain accounts with any of the participating banks—Lotus Bank, Keystone Bank, or Fidelity Bank.

Applicants must demonstrate genuine interest in any of the approved sectors, which include agriculture, fashion, technology, entertainment, renewable energy, sports, and other industries that contribute to national productivity.

Successful beneficiaries will also benefit from entrepreneurship training sessions, mentorship programmes, and access to enterprise development resources designed to enhance their capacity for long-term business sustainability.

Interested youths are advised to complete their registration via the official YEIDEP portal and monitor the initiative’s verified Facebook page for legitimate updates and guidance throughout the process.

Officials noted that the delay in reopening the application portal was due to attempts by fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting Nigerians through fake websites and fraudulent payment requests.

With the resumption of the application process, the Federal Government has reassured the public that measures have been implemented to ensure transparency, security, and fairness in the selection of beneficiaries.

The administration emphasized that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to reduce poverty and stimulate economic growth by equipping young Nigerians with financial resources and entrepreneurial skills necessary to build sustainable livelihoods.