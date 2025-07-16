FG: Over 420 Federal Road Projects Completed Or Ongoing

The Federal Government has disclosed that more than 420 federal roads, bridges, and infrastructure projects have been completed or significantly advanced within President Bola Tinubu’s first two years in office.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Barinada Mpigi, made this known during the opening of the 33rd Engineering Assembly organised by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in Abuja. Represented by Ashley Emenike, Mpigi highlighted that engineering remains central to national development, with the projects spanning critical routes and economic corridors across the country.

“Based on implementation reports and oversight missions by my committee, we estimate that over 420 federal roads, bridges, and projects have either been completed or advanced significantly within this administration,” Mpigi said.

He praised President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” for driving infrastructural growth, citing the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and investments in roads, housing, energy, and bridges nationwide as evidence of the administration’s commitment to building a stronger Nigeria.

However, Mpigi raised concerns over the rise in engineering failures, including building collapses and deteriorating infrastructure, attributing many incidents to poor compliance with professional standards, weak supervision, and quackery.

“This persistent failure of infrastructure is a national alarm bell,” he said. “It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, buildings are still collapsing under rain and bridges are caving in under minimal pressure.”

He pledged the committee’s support for COREN in strengthening enforcement and compliance measures, advocating the implementation of building codes across states to prevent tragedies and safeguard public trust.

In his remarks, COREN Registrar, Okorie Uche, called for renewed commitment to professionalism and quality service delivery, describing the assembly as a platform to push for systemic reforms within the engineering profession.

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Margaret Oguntala, also emphasised the need for quality education, fair remuneration, and stricter compliance to restore integrity within the profession, assuring COREN of the NSE’s continued collaboration.

Former Minister of Power and Chairman of Geometric Power Group, Barth Nnaji, urged the government to create innovation funds and technology parks to foster homegrown engineering solutions, noting that engineering remains central to economic development.

“From roads, bridges and dams to energy systems and healthcare access, engineers lay the foundation of every economy,” Nnaji said, citing China as an example of how engineers in leadership can drive national development.

Participants at the summit called on governments at all levels to integrate engineers into national development planning, stressing that Nigeria’s future depends on aligning engineering expertise with enlightened public policy.