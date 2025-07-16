Customs Backs NAHCO Export Centre To Boost Trade Facilitation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has pledged full support for the operations of the NAHCO Export Packaging & Processing Centre (NEPPC), a facility established to advance Nigeria’s commodity exports and enhance compliance with global standards.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, gave the assurance during an official visit to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) headquarters and the NEPPC facility in Lagos last Thursday.

Adeniyi commended NAHCO’s role in supporting Nigeria’s non-oil export drive and reaffirmed Customs’ commitment to facilitating initiatives that promote economic growth.

“I commend what you are doing here. Whatever improves the economy, especially exports, I am fully in support of,” Adeniyi stated. He directed the Customs Area Controller of the Cargo Terminal Command, Mr. Awe, to expedite all necessary procedures to enable the NEPPC to commence full-scale operations without delay.

The Customs CG, who was accompanied by senior officials including ACG Charles Orbih (Zonal Coordinator, Zone A), Comptroller E.J. Harisson (Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command), and Comptroller M.S. Shuaibu (FOU Zone A), emphasized that the NCS prioritizes partnerships with businesses that drive compliance and economic value, beyond revenue generation.

In his remarks, NAHCO’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Olumuyiwa Olumekun, expressed appreciation for the visit, describing it as timely encouragement for NAHCO’s efforts to streamline agro-exports.

Olumekun explained that the NEPPC, commissioned in 2024, is designed to handle perishable exports separately from regular cargo, thereby improving operational efficiency at NAHCO’s export shed. He emphasized that the facility meets international packaging and quality standards, positioning Nigerian products more competitively in global markets.

“The Centre reflects our commitment to helping Nigerian exporters meet compliance requirements and access global markets with properly packaged, high-quality products,” Olumekun stated.

Also present during the visit were NAHCO’s Chief Financial Officer, Adeoye Emiloju; General Manager of External Affairs, Ahmed Gulma; and Head of Cargo Services, Oluwole Olalandu.