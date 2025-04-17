UEFA Champions League Semifinal Fixtures Confirmed As Arsenal, Inter Milan, PSG And Barcelona Advance

The semifinal stage of the UEFA Champions League has officially been confirmed, with four elite clubs from four different European leagues securing their spots in the final four.

Following an intense round of quarterfinal matchups, the path to the final is now clear. Paris Saint-Germain were the first side to secure their place in the semifinals, edging past Aston Villa with a narrow 5–4 aggregate victory. They were quickly joined by Barcelona, who advanced despite suffering a 3–1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their quarterfinal encounter.

Inter Milan also progressed after surviving a strong challenge from Bayern Munich, ultimately booking their place in the semifinals with a 4–3 aggregate win. It marks the Italian side’s first appearance at this stage of the competition since the 2022/2023 campaign. Arsenal claimed the final ticket to the semifinals, pulling off a stunning 2–1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu to knock out the reigning European champions with an emphatic 5–1 aggregate result.

Below are the details of the two semifinal fixtures scheduled to commence at the end of April:

First Leg Fixtures

Tuesday, April 29

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Second Leg Fixtures

Tuesday, May 6

Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 21:00 CET.

Arsenal are set to face Paris Saint-Germain once again, several months after their previous meeting in the group stage. The North London side secured a 2–0 victory over Luis Enrique’s PSG in that October encounter.

The other semifinal will see Barcelona go head-to-head with Inter Milan. The Spanish giants, under Hansi Flick, boast a formidable attacking lineup featuring Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and rising star Lamine Yamal. They will be tested against Simone Inzaghi’s well-drilled Inter Milan, known for their defensive solidity.

While Barcelona and PSG might be seen as the frontrunners on paper, the unpredictable nature of the Champions League ensures that no result can be taken for granted on European football’s biggest stage.