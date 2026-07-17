Egypt reaffirms partnership with Nigeria on Africa’s development

Key points

Egypt has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

Both countries pledged to advance African-led solutions to continental challenges.

Egypt says over 10,000 Nigerians are currently studying in its universities.

Nigeria called for deeper cooperation in investment, innovation and regional development.

Main story

The Arab Republic of Egypt has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Nigeria in promoting African-led solutions to the continent’s development and security challenges.

Egypt’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohammed Fouad, made the commitment on Thursday during a ceremony in Abuja marking the 74th anniversary of Egypt’s July 23, 1952 Revolution.

Fouad described the revolution as a turning point in Egypt’s modern history, saying it restored the country’s independence, dignity and national aspirations while continuing to shape its development agenda.

He said Egypt and Nigeria remained leading voices in African diplomacy, working together to advance continental unity, sovereignty, multilateral cooperation and reforms that reflect Africa’s interests.

According to the ambassador, both countries have consistently coordinated positions on key regional and global issues, including development finance, peacekeeping, climate justice and broader governance reforms.

Fouad noted that diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Egypt, established shortly after Nigeria’s independence in 1960, have continued to deepen over the past 65 years.

He added that educational cooperation remained a major pillar of the relationship, with more than 10,000 Nigerian students currently enrolled in Egyptian universities.

The envoy said expanding exchanges in education, tourism and business had strengthened people-to-people ties and created new opportunities for long-term collaboration.

He stressed that both countries must continue redefining and deepening their partnership to address emerging global and regional challenges.

Representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Omar Ahmed, congratulated Egypt on the anniversary celebration.

Ahmed said Nigeria regarded Egypt as one of Africa’s most strategic partners and was committed to expanding cooperation in investment, innovation and economic development.

He said both countries were well positioned to harness their economic strengths and youthful populations to drive prosperity, stability and security across the continent.

Ahmed also commended Nigeria and Egypt for supporting each other’s positions on international issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to conflict prevention, United Nations reforms, implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the peaceful resolution of global disputes.

The issues

As two of Africa’s largest economies and influential diplomatic actors, Nigeria and Egypt continue to strengthen cooperation on regional security, economic development, education and global governance at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty.

What’s being said

“Egypt and Nigeria are pillars of African diplomacy. Together we champion African unity, sovereignty and multilateralism.” — Amb. Mohammed Fouad, Egypt’s Ambassador to Nigeria

What’s next

Both countries are expected to deepen collaboration in education, investment, diplomacy and regional development while maintaining coordinated positions on key African and international issues.

Bottom line

Egypt and Nigeria are reinforcing a long-standing strategic partnership aimed at advancing African development, strengthening regional cooperation and amplifying the continent’s voice on the global stage.