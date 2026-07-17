Yobe approves N73.3bn for agriculture, roads, housing projects

Key points

Yobe State has approved N73.3 billion for agriculture, infrastructure, housing and empowerment projects.

N28.5 billion will fund the state’s Mega Agriculture Empowerment Programme.

The government approved nearly N24 billion for road rehabilitation and construction.

Additional funding will support housing, markets, business empowerment and a hotel PPP project.

Main story

The Yobe State Executive Council has approved projects and programmes worth N73.3 billion aimed at boosting agriculture, infrastructure, housing and economic empowerment across the state.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, announced the approvals while briefing journalists after the council meeting in Damaturu on Thursday.

He said the largest allocation, N28.5 billion, was approved for the procurement of farm inputs under the state’s Mega Agriculture Empowerment Programme, building on similar interventions implemented in 2024 and 2025 to increase agricultural productivity.

The council also approved N23.97 billion for the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the 45-kilometre Kalallawa-Kaliyari Road and the construction of the seven-kilometre Damagum-Gubana Road.

To improve commercial infrastructure, the government approved N4.94 billion for the construction of the Buni-Yadi Modern Motor Park and Grains Market, while N5.69 billion was allocated for external works and perimeter fencing at the Damaturu Modern Motor Park.

The council further approved N3.95 billion for the construction of a shopping mall and mini market in Buni-Gari, Gujba Local Government Area.

Other approvals include N2.25 billion for the purchase of 208 housing units from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, N1.18 billion for the construction of the Ministry of Housing headquarters and N652.63 million for the acquisition of Fanzar Mixed Farms Ltd.

The government also earmarked N726.09 million for additional works at the Damaturu Mega Shopping Mall and N616.61 million for upgrading, landscaping and installing safety barriers at four major roundabouts in the state capital.

As part of its empowerment initiatives, the council approved N460.83 million to procure 1,780 bags of 50kg beans for distribution to female small-scale business owners.

According to Bego, beneficiaries will also receive cooking oil, smokeless stoves, cooking utensils and other kitchen items already procured by the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation.

The council also approved N364.48 million for the procurement of 1,000 Yamaha GX 390 grinding machines for distribution across the state.

In addition, the government approved a Public-Private Partnership arrangement to convert the Yobe State Liaison Office in Kaduna into a modern hotel under a Build-Operate-and-Transfer model. Under the agreement, the facility will revert to the state government after 10 years, while the liaison office will continue operating within the complex.

Governor Mai Mala Buni commended members of the Executive Council for their commitment to service delivery, saying the approvals reflected his administration’s focus on infrastructure development, economic growth and improved welfare for residents.

The issues

The approvals indicate Yobe’s continued emphasis on agricultural development alongside investments in transport infrastructure, commercial facilities and small business support as part of its broader economic development strategy.

What’s being said

“The approvals reflect this administration’s resolve to improve infrastructure, promote economic growth and enhance the welfare of the people.” — Gov. Mai Mala Buni

What’s next

The state government is expected to begin implementing the approved projects, with procurement and construction activities set to commence across the agriculture, infrastructure, housing and empowerment sectors.

Bottom line

Yobe has committed N73.3 billion to projects aimed at strengthening agriculture, expanding infrastructure and stimulating economic activity, underscoring its development priorities for the state.