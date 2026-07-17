FG launches digital platform to improve standards, public procurement

Key points

The Federal Government has unveiled a Digital Standards Platform for Nigerian Industrial Standards.

The platform will provide online access to standards, certification and compliance services.

It will support the Nigeria First Policy by promoting standards-compliant local products.

The initiative is expected to improve transparency and quality in public procurement.

Main story

The Federal Government has launched a Digital Standards Platform aimed at making Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) more accessible while strengthening public procurement and supporting local manufacturing.

Developed through a collaboration between the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Goringo Consult Limited, the platform offers businesses, manufacturers and government agencies digital access to standards, certification services and compliance tools.

Speaking at the unveiling in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, said the initiative would modernise Nigeria’s quality infrastructure by eliminating barriers that previously limited access to standards and certification services.

He explained that integrating the platform with the BPP’s e-Marketplace for Made-in-Nigeria goods and services would enable government institutions to identify and procure verified products that meet national quality standards.

According to the minister, the platform supports the implementation of the Nigeria First Policy by ensuring that locally produced goods meet recognised quality benchmarks, making them more competitive in both domestic and international markets.

Director-General of SON, Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, said the digital platform would simplify access to standards by reducing paperwork, shortening processing times and lowering compliance costs, particularly for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He added that businesses would also be able to verify certified Made-in-Nigeria products through the platform, helping improve confidence in locally manufactured goods.

The Director-General of the BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, described public procurement as a powerful tool for economic development, noting that the integration of verified standards into procurement processes would improve transparency and reduce opportunities for manipulation.

He also announced that the Nigerian Industrial Standards Attestation Certificate, obtainable through the platform, had become a mandatory bid requirement for Federal Government contracts involving goods, works and services covered by national standards.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr Jobson Ewalefoh, said the platform demonstrated the effectiveness of the government’s public-private partnership reforms and would help ensure infrastructure projects are delivered using standards-compliant products and services.

The issues

Nigeria has been seeking to improve product quality, strengthen local manufacturing and promote patronage of Made-in-Nigeria goods. Digitalising standards and procurement processes is expected to enhance transparency, reduce compliance challenges and boost industrial competitiveness.

What’s being said

“The Digital Standards Platform dismantles barriers. It places the full library of our national standards, compliance tools and certification services within reach of anyone with a connection and a commitment to quality.” — Sen. John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry

What’s next

Government agencies, manufacturers and procurement entities are expected to begin using the platform for standards verification, certification and procurement as implementation of the Nigeria First Policy gathers momentum.

Bottom line

The Digital Standards Platform is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s quality infrastructure by making standards more accessible, improving procurement transparency and supporting the growth of competitive local industries.