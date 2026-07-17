Abia, investors advance $145m solar manufacturing plant

Key points

Abia State and investors are advancing plans for a $145 million solar manufacturing plant.

The project will be delivered through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The factory will produce solar panels and related accessories.

Construction funding is expected to begin with the first tranche in September 2026.

Main story

The Abia State Government and a consortium of Nigerian and Chinese investors have moved closer to establishing a $145 million solar manufacturing plant, marking a major step in the state’s drive to attract industrial investments and expand renewable energy production.

The proposed facility will be located in Umuelele, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, under a Public-Private Partnership involving the Abia State Government, MD Nwakamma Nigeria Ltd and Chinese technical partners.

Governor Alex Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the project while receiving the investor delegation in Nvosi, describing the planned investment as a significant milestone for Abia’s industrialisation agenda.

He said the state had already provided land for the project and pledged continued support to ensure smooth implementation, adding that creating an enabling environment for businesses remained a priority of his administration.

According to Otti, investments of this scale go beyond capital inflows by generating employment, stimulating economic growth and improving living standards for residents.

Speaking on behalf of the consortium, Dr Oko Jaja said the project had reached the final investment decision stage, with the first tranche of funding expected in September 2026. He commended the state government for fostering an environment that had strengthened investor confidence.

Chief Executive Officer of MD Nwakamma Nigeria Ltd, Dennis Nwakamma, said the factory would manufacture solar panels and other renewable energy components while creating jobs and expanding technical skills within the state.

He added that the company had already begun training young people in solar installation, with selected participants expected to travel to China for advanced training in solar manufacturing technologies.

The project is expected to strengthen local expertise in renewable energy production while positioning Abia as an emerging hub for solar manufacturing in Nigeria.

The issues

Nigeria is seeking to expand local manufacturing of renewable energy equipment to reduce dependence on imports, create skilled jobs and support the country’s transition to cleaner energy. Investments in domestic solar production are expected to strengthen the renewable energy value chain.

What’s being said

“We value investors because beyond the capital they bring, they create jobs, grow the economy and improve the standard of living of our people.” — Gov. Alex Otti

What’s next

The consortium is expected to receive the first tranche of project funding in September 2026 before construction begins, while youth training programmes and technical preparations continue ahead of manufacturing operations.

Bottom line

The proposed $145 million solar manufacturing plant represents a significant investment in Nigeria’s renewable energy industry, with the potential to boost local production, develop technical skills and create new employment opportunities.