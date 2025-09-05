FG Issues Five-Day Flood Alert In 14 States

The Federal Government has warned that 14 states across Nigeria are at risk of flooding between Thursday, September 4, and Monday, September 8, 2025, following forecasts of heavy rainfall in 43 locations nationwide.

The alert was issued yesterday by the National Flood Early Warning Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment and signed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani.

According to the statement, vulnerable areas include parts of Ebonyi (Afikpo), Cross River (Edor, Ikom, Itigidi, Akpap), Kano (Gwarzo, Karaye), Zamfara (Anka, Gummi, Kaura Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi, Bukkuyum), Taraba (Dampar, Duchi, Garkowa, Gassol, Gembu, Kambari, Mayo Ranewo, Mutum Biyu, Bandawa, Ngaruwa), Abia (Eziama, Umuahia), Yobe (Geidam, Kanama, Potiskum) and Plateau (Langtang, Shendam, Wase).

Others are Borno (Ngala), Imo (Okigwe, Otoko), Niger (Sarki Pawa), Sokoto (Sokoto, Wamakko, Isa, Shagari, Makira), Kaduna (Kafanchan), and Akwa Ibom (Oron).

The ministry noted that climate change and poor drainage infrastructure have heightened the risks for many communities, urging state governments and residents to take precautionary measures.

In Lagos, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Alebiosu, speaking ahead of the state’s maiden Waterfront Summit scheduled for September 11 on Victoria Island, warned of growing threats to the Lagoon. He said coastal erosion had already wiped out Idotun Village in Ibeju-Lekki, displacing residents and destroying livelihoods, while similar challenges were being recorded in other West African countries.

The summit, themed “Pressure on the Lagoon: The Lagos Experience,” will convene over 500 global experts to seek sustainable solutions to rising sea levels and erosion.

Meanwhile, in Abuja, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, signed exchange notes on financial assistance with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai. The support, Bagudu said, would strengthen government’s relief and recovery efforts in flood-affected communities.

“We firmly believe that today’s signing ceremony will open new avenues for collaboration, strengthening our strategic partnership for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Bagudu stated, adding that the funds would be managed transparently under a joint monitoring mechanism with the Chinese Embassy.

Ambassador Dunhai reaffirmed China’s solidarity with Nigeria, recalling recent flooding in both countries, and pledged continued cooperation in disaster response.