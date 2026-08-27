FG installs 668,000 electricity meters under World Bank programme

Key Points

Federal Government says 668,000 electricity meters have been installed under phase one of the $500 million World Bank-financed Distribution Sector Recovery Programme.

About 17 states have established electricity regulatory commissions since the Electricity Act took effect in 2024.

NCP directs stakeholders to harmonise the implementation of the Electricity Act and address areas requiring amendments.

Main Story

The Federal Government says it has installed 668,000 electricity meters on customers’ premises under the first phase of the $500 million World Bank-financed Distribution Sector Recovery Programme.

The figure represents 60 per cent of the 1.033 million meters delivered under the programme, according to the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Ayodeji Gbeleyi.

Gbeleyi disclosed this while giving an update on the activities of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) at its second meeting for 2026.

The meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said meter deployment under the first phase of the distribution sector recovery programme was among the issues presented to the council during the meeting.

According to him, 668,000 of the 1.033 million meters delivered so far had been deployed and installed at customers’ premises.

Gbeleyi also provided an update on the implementation of the Electricity Act, saying about 17 states had established their own electricity regulatory commissions since April 2024.

He identified Akwa Ibom as one of the states that had recently established its own commission, saying the state created the commission in July.

However, he noted that some aspects of the implementation of the Electricity Act still required further fine-tuning.

The BPE director-general said the NCP had therefore directed key stakeholders to engage on the issues surrounding the implementation of the legislation.

He said the Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Power, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and other relevant stakeholders would lead the engagement.

The objective, he explained, was to streamline and harmonise the Federal Government’s position on amendments required to improve the implementation of the Electricity Act.

The Issues

The deployment of meters remains a key component of efforts to improve Nigeria’s electricity distribution system, with the government still working through the first phase of the World Bank-financed recovery programme.

At the same time, the implementation of the Electricity Act has created a new regulatory landscape as states establish their own electricity regulatory commissions.

With about 17 states having created commissions since April 2024, the Federal Government is now seeking greater coordination among the various stakeholders to address areas of overlap and clarify the regulatory framework.

The NCP’s directive indicates that further engagement will be required to determine the amendments needed to ensure that federal and state electricity regulation operates within a harmonised framework.

What’s Being Said

“We have implemented 60 per cent of the meters that have been delivered in the country out of 1,033,000. So far we have deployed and installed 668,000 meters on customers’ premises.” — Ayodeji Gbeleyi, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises

“Akwa Ibom created its own commission in July, though some fine-tuning is required here and there in the implementation of that Act.” — Ayodeji Gbeleyi, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises

“We are working concertedly and in a very collaborative manner to ensure that we give value, either in electricity or in telecoms—whichever area—to make sure that Nigerians benefit from this government.” — Joseph Tegbe, Minister of Power

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to continue the deployment of meters under the first phase of the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme.

Stakeholders led by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Minister of Power and NERC will also continue engagements on the implementation of the Electricity Act.

The consultations are expected to help harmonise the Federal Government’s position and identify amendments needed to address outstanding issues in the implementation of the law.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government has installed 668,000 meters out of 1.033 million delivered under the first phase of its World Bank-backed distribution recovery programme. As more states establish independent electricity regulators, the government is also working to resolve regulatory issues arising from the implementation of the Electricity Act.