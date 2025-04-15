FG Gazettes ECOWAS Tariffs To Boost AfCFTA Implementation

The Federal Government has officially gazetted and transmitted Nigeria’s ECOWAS schedule of tariff offers for trade in goods under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to the AfCFTA Secretariat. This was disclosed by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja, ahead of the 16th AfCFTA Council of Ministers meeting in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Oduwole, the gazetted tariff schedule marks a critical milestone in regional trade integration, establishing zero duties on 90% of tariff lines. This move is expected to enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness across African markets and unlock expansive trade opportunities.

“President Bola Tinubu’s signing of the ECOWAS Schedule of Tariff Offers underscores Nigeria’s strong commitment to regional trade expansion under AfCFTA,” she said. “This positions Nigerian goods more competitively, improves access to markets, and promotes profitability for businesses.”

The minister highlighted that the development supports seamless shipment of goods, boosts economic growth, fosters job creation, and strengthens trade relations across Africa. SMEs stand to benefit through reduced trade barriers, lower costs, and expanded market access. She also emphasized Nigeria’s growing appeal to both foreign and intra-African investors, as the country strengthens its role as a West African trade hub.

However, she noted that while tariff commitments are crucial, greater collaboration among African trade ministers is needed to tackle non-tariff barriers that continue to hinder market access.

Oduwole reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to improving productive capacity, complying with international standards, and leveraging the AfCFTA to drive economic transformation.

“With the formal gazetting of the schedule, Nigerian exporters can now take full advantage of preferential access to markets across the continent,” she added.

Following Nigeria’s first shipment under the AfCFTA in July 2024, the move further solidifies the country’s leadership in African trade integration. Nigeria’s phased tariff reduction began in 2021 and will run through 2031. By 2025, a 50% reduction on Nigeria’s tariff lines will be implemented, with full elimination for developing countries and least developed countries on varying timelines. This action also aligns with the African Union’s directive at the 35th Ordinary Session in 2022, enabling other State Parties to accept Nigerian consignments under the agreement.

In addition, Oduwole noted Nigeria’s leadership role in digital trade facilitation within the AfCFTA framework, ensuring that businesses, particularly SMEs, can fully benefit from cross-border e-commerce and trade efficiency.