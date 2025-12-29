Julius Berger Targets March 2026 Completion For Warri–Effurun Road Project

Engineering construction company Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has expressed confidence that the ongoing Warri–Effurun road expansion and flyovers project will be completed ahead of the March 2026 deadline, citing significant progress across all sections of the work.

The project, awarded by the Delta State Government, involves the construction of multiple flyovers and the expansion and improvement of key road corridors within the Warri and Effurun metropolis. The initiative is aimed at easing persistent traffic congestion and improving mobility in the area.

Officials of the Delta State Ministry of Works said the scope of the project includes the redesign and expansion of sections of the DSC–NPA Expressway, construction of new slipways to replace the existing cloverleaf interchange at the Effurun Flyover Bridge, and the addition of pedestrian bridges to enhance safety.

Julius Berger is also handling the design and construction of flyovers at the PTI Junction and DSC Roundabout, both located along the Effurun–Patani axis of the East–West Highway, as well as the Enerhen Flyover. Recent project updates indicate that work has advanced substantially, with some sections nearing completion while others continue to progress steadily.

Project Manager, Thomas Hugh, said ongoing works include the installation of parapets, handrails, drainage systems, piling, pipeline protection, earthworks, and bridge decking across the different sections. He noted that the construction team remains focused on delivering the project within the agreed timeline.

The pace of work has drawn positive reactions from residents, traders, and motorists in Warri and Effurun, who turned out in large numbers during an inspection tour by Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori. Community members expressed appreciation for the infrastructure projects, describing them as transformative for the area.

Governor Oborevwori, speaking after the inspection, said he was satisfied with both the quality and speed of work being executed by Julius Berger. He stated that the project is part of his administration’s broader strategy to permanently resolve traffic challenges and improve the economic and social wellbeing of residents in the Warri–Effurun axis.

According to the governor, while construction may have caused temporary inconvenience, the long-term benefits of improved road infrastructure and reduced congestion would outweigh the short-term disruptions.