The Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not be holding its weekly meeting on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement.

He said the postponement is because of the ongoing political activities across the states of the federation.

Although no new date was fixed for the meeting, he noted that some council members were actively involved in party primaries.