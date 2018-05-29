FG Boosts Power Substation with New 60MVA Transformer

The Federal Government has upgraded the 132/33KVA Abeokuta Transmission Substation with the installation of a new 60 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) capacity transformer to boost electricity supply in Abeokuta and its environs.

Addressing the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Surveyor Suleiman Hassan Zarma, who was on an inspection tour to the substation recently, the Assistant General Manager Transmission, Papalanto Sub–Region of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Adeonipekun Adesina said the transformer upon its complete installation would complement the three existing ones at the station.

According to him, the station has 3 transformers of 30MVA each, making a total of 90MVA. But with the new one, the station will now have a 150MVA wheeling capacity. “It used to be a 90MVA substation. But with the introduction of the new transformer, there will be more power to deliver to the masses and there will be steady supply of electricity”, Mr. Adeonipekun said.

Mr. Adeomipekun disclosed that the transformer when energised, would improve power supply to Abeokuta Township, Imeko, and Lagos Road, part of Sagamu and University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

In his address, the Minister re-affirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to increasing power supply in the country. Saying “the Federal Government is investing in the expansion of transmission capacity through the TCN by building more substations and expanding existing ones”, adding that the transformer which is installed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) of the Federal Government is aimed at driving the industries, boosting the economy, creating employment opportunities to our teaming youth in Abeokuta and the country in general.