Lagos to Kick Off Embedded Power Project in July

The Lagos State Embedded Power Programme is targeted towards generating 3,000 megawatts electricity for the State within the next three to five years.

Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Olawale Oluwo disclosed this at the ongoing annual Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa.

Oluwo said the project when it takes off would commence the journey to deregulate Nigeria’s power sector from Lagos State and ultimately achieve energy security for the State.

“Our Power Reform Programme which is the Embedded Power Project all things been equal will take off in July 2018. The House passed the law in January and the Governor the bill into law in February. The implementation committee is already working and a lot of work has been going on the field and everywhere. We would do our Expression of Interest sometime in June and that process will kick-start this project,” he said.

He said the 13 locations for the pilot phase of the Embedded Power Project was currently awaiting approval of the State Executive Council and would be released soon. Oluwo said that the power and gas sectors reforms were key interventions of the Governor Ambode led administration to correct the structural challenges in the power sector and gradually position the State for 24-hour power supply.

He said that apart from the reforms in the power sector, the State Government had began implementation of other sectoral reforms including the downstream petroleum sector, the gas sector as well as the solid minerals sector and regulatory reforms.

“The essence of all this is that we want to give Lagos, energy security and to achieve this, you must have security of electricity, gas and petroleum products,” he said. The Commissioner said that when the reforms are fully implemented in the next three to five years, the State’s reliance on gas from the Niger Delta region would be less critical to the State’s economy.

“The overall objective of the gas reform is to open the Lagos gas market to local and international players in order to make the Niger Delta gas less critical to future of Lagos economy (the ultimate goal is to make Lagos State to be fully independent of Niger Delta gas in three to five years,” Oluwo said.

Oluwo said plans were already in the pipeline to increase gas supply to Lagos from the present 500 million standard cubic feet (scf) per day to approximately 1.25billion scf per day in three to five years, adding that the State would soon sign long term off-take contracts for gas found in any oil field in Lagos to power the Lagos economy.