FG Bars MDAs From Importing Locally-Available Goods

President Bola Tinubu has declared a significant shift in government procurement practices, announcing a new policy that bars all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) from purchasing foreign goods and services where local alternatives are available.

The move, which emerged from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, aims to strengthen local industries, stimulate domestic production, and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imports.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement issued by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the President, via his official X account. According to the statement, the new policy, titled the “Nigeria First Policy,” is part of a broader strategy to overhaul procurement processes in the public sector, promote local content, and support the growth of indigenous businesses.

President Tinubu emphasized the need for a fundamental change in Nigeria’s approach to economic development, urging both the public and private sectors to adopt a “bold, confident, and Nigerian” business culture. “The government must lead by example,” he said. “We will invest in our people and our industries by changing how we spend, procure, and build.”

He stressed that Nigerian industries will henceforth take precedence in all government procurement. In situations where local supply falls short, contracts will be structured to help build domestic capacity. “Contractors will no longer serve as intermediaries sourcing foreign goods while local factories lie idle. We will make what we use and use what we make — not as a slogan, but as a national commitment,” Tinubu added.

Key components of the new directive include a ban on the procurement of foreign goods by MDAs if local equivalents exist, unless a written waiver is granted by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP). Additionally, all MDAs must conduct an immediate review of their procurement plans and resubmit them in line with the new local content requirements.

The directive comes with strict compliance measures. Any breach will attract penalties, including cancellation of contracts and disciplinary action against officials responsible.

President Tinubu also instructed the BPP to revise and enforce procurement guidelines that prioritize Nigerian-made goods and services. The agency is tasked with developing a Local Content Compliance Framework for all government purchases, maintaining a register of high-quality local manufacturers and service providers, and regaining full control over the deployment of procurement officers across MDAs.

The policy aligns with broader government efforts to boost Nigeria’s economic independence and growth. It builds on recent reforms such as fuel subsidy removal, infrastructure investment, and strategies to attract foreign capital. However, the statement emphasized that the new focus is on empowering local industries to drive sustainable development.

Criticizing past procurement practices that favored import-dependent intermediaries, the government expressed its intention to redirect public spending toward productive sectors. For contracts where no viable local alternative exists, provisions will be included to ensure technology transfer, skills development, or enhancement of domestic production capabilities.

An example cited is the sugar industry, where domestic investment and backward integration will be essential for access to quotas under the National Sugar Master Plan II.

With this policy, the Tinubu administration signals a new era focused on enterprise, self-reliance, and national pride — led by a proactive and strategic public sector.