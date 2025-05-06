UK Plans Stricter Visa Rules For Nigerians, Others Over Immigration Concerns

The United Kingdom Government is considering imposing tighter visa restrictions on nationals of Nigeria, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in a bid to curb rising immigration concerns, according to a report by The Times, a UK-based publication.

The UK Home Office disclosed that the proposed measures are part of efforts to address the increasing number of foreign nationals who overstay their visas and subsequently claim asylum. Nigerians, in particular, have been identified among those with high rates of overstaying and asylum applications post-arrival.

In a statement, a Home Office spokesperson said the upcoming Immigration White Paper, scheduled for release later in May, will outline a comprehensive strategy aimed at reforming what has been described as a “broken immigration system.”

“To tackle abuse by foreign nationals who arrive on work and study visas and go on to claim asylum, we are building intelligence on the profile of these individuals to identify them earlier and faster,” the spokesperson stated.

As part of the proposed policy shift, citizens of countries deemed high-risk may face tougher criteria when applying for study or work visas. While specifics have yet to be confirmed, the move signals a potential tightening of immigration pathways for many Nigerians seeking opportunities in the UK.

Over the past few years, the UK has remained a top destination for Nigerian migrants, particularly students and skilled professionals. However, the rejection rate for UK visa applications from Nigeria has been on the rise, raising concerns among prospective travellers.

This is not the first time the UK has considered stricter visa policies targeting Nigerian nationals. Previous migration waves have prompted similar reactions, with government officials citing concerns over overstays and irregular migration patterns.

The UK Government says it is determined to regain control over its borders and ensure that immigration serves the country’s best interests. The forthcoming white paper is expected to introduce sweeping changes to visa application processes, monitoring systems, and enforcement mechanisms.