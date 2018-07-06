Banking Industry Stakeholders Dismayed by Adamu Ciroma’s Demise

on Thursday over the death of The banking industry was thrown into mourningover the death of Adamu Ciroma , former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former minister of finance.

The 84-year-old founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) died in an Abuja hospital on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Reacting to the news of Ciroma’s death, Uju Ogubunka, president, Bank Customers Association of Nigeria, described him as a professional who played an active part in Nigeria’s economy as former CBN governor and finance minister. Ogubunka who was the former registrar of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) said the country moved forward during Ciroma’s tenor in government.

“He was approachable, disciplined, we did not had problem relating with him. I take him as a thorough professional. We will miss him,” Ogubunka said by phone.

Ciroma became the CBN governor in 1975 till 1977 during which N20 banknote with portrait of late head of state was introduced. He served as Minister of Finance in the government of Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2003.

Currently, his wife Maryam Ciroma holds the position of PDP National Women leader in Nigeria.

Segun Ajibola, fomer president/chairmen of council, CIBN, will remember Ciroma for his discipline in the management of the finance Ministry of the country during his administration.

Ajibola described him as a sound technocrat, experienced public officer and politician with integrity. “He left behind a sound, measurable contribution to the growth of the economy,” he told BusinessDay by phone.

Adamu Ciroma was born in Potiskum, Yobe State on November 20, 1934. He was one of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) presidential aspirants in 1979. He contested in the party’s presidential primary, in which he was supposedly sponsored by the faceless Kaduna Mafia, a rumored group of northern intellectuals, serving officers and bureaucrats stationed around Kaduna.

Ciroma emerged third winner in his party primary, behind Shehu Shagari and Maitama Sule. His candidacy was partly financed by Hamza Rafindadi Zayyad, the head of the New Nigeria Development Company.

The elder statesman was briefly the secretary of the NPN and he later served at various times as Minister for Industries, Agriculture and Finance. As a senior cabinet minister in the Shagari administration, he played key roles in the implementation of the president’s agenda especially in the areas of food production and working with international agencies to develop an Agricultural Development Project (ADP).