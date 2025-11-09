FG Approves Housing Projects For Judges And Water Infrastructure In FCT

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of official residences for top judicial officers and the rollout of major water projects across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT, announced the approvals after a council meeting chaired by Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He said the housing contracts will serve the President of the Court of Appeal, the President of the Industrial Court, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court.

In addition, the council authorised new water-supply projects for satellite towns, including Karu, Karshi, Orozo and Bwari. These projects are part of the phase following the previously inaugurated Greater Abuja Water Supply scheme.

The FCT Minister also revealed that the FEC ratified a fresh contract for infrastructure development in Maitama II, covering more than 786 hectares of land previously allocated without infrastructure.

For the construction and real-estate sectors, this combined approval signals fresh opportunities. The judges’ residences will require design, construction and furnishings, while the water-supply infrastructure creates requirements for engineering firms, equipment providers and service contractors.

These approvals may also contribute to investment flows and job creation in the FCT region. If managed well, the projects could enhance urban development, improve institutional working conditions and attract private-sector partners. However, prompt execution and transparent procurement will be crucial to translate approval into visible results.