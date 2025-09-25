FG Announces Theme And Lineup Of Events For Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day

The Federal Government has officially revealed the theme and scheduled activities for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, which will hold on October 1, 2025.

The theme, “Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation,” was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, and posted on X on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the anniversary theme highlights the importance of unity, patriotism, and collective action in shaping a country that thrives on sustainable peace, prosperity, and development.

Activities to mark the national celebration will commence on Friday, September 26, with Juma’at prayers at 1 p.m. This will be followed by an inter-denominational Christian service on Sunday, September 28, at 10 a.m., while a World Press Conference has been scheduled for Monday, September 29, at 10 a.m.

Imohiosen explained that the carefully curated events were designed to reflect the official theme, ensuring that the spirit of the anniversary aligns with the government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Independence Day, observed annually on October 1, is a public holiday in Nigeria, commemorating the country’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1960. It is typically celebrated with military parades, cultural displays, official state functions, and nationwide festivities.