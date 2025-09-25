Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Resumes At Senate, Labels Akpabio “Dictator”

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, returned to the National Assembly on Tuesday after a lengthy suspension, accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of dictatorial leadership.

Her resumption followed the unsealing of her office in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing by the Deputy Director of the Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji. A video circulating online showed Adedeji removing the seal and declaring the office officially reopened.

Speaking to journalists shortly after, Senator Natasha reaffirmed her stance, stating she had “no apology to tender.” She reflected on her suspension, describing it as unjust and politically motivated.

“In the last six months, we endured suspension, recall attempts, and smear campaigns. But we survived it all. My gratitude goes to the people of Kogi Central, Nigerians at large, and my husband, whose support has been unwavering,” she said.

She further criticised Senate President Akpabio, insisting that the Senate should not be controlled by what she described as authoritarian tendencies. “Senator Akpabio is not more Nigerian than I am. He is not the governor of the Senate, yet he treated me like a servant in his household. It is disgraceful that our National Assembly is run by such a dictator,” she added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6, 2025, following a protest against the reassignment of her seat during plenary on February 20. Her six-month suspension formally ended in September, but legal hurdles delayed her return. On July 4, the Federal High Court in Abuja declared the suspension unconstitutional and excessive.

Despite the court ruling, her attempts to resume were resisted by Senate leadership until this week. It remains uncertain, however, whether her full legislative privileges will be restored when plenary reconvenes on October 7.

Meanwhile, the Senate leadership has shifted its resumption date from September 23 to October 7, 2025. An internal memo signed by Chinedu Akubueze, Chief of Staff to the Senate President, cited the need to adjust schedules around the Independence Day celebrations.

The change extends the chamber’s annual recess by two additional weeks, delaying pending legislative debates, including oversight matters and executive confirmations.