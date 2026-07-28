UN commits $2m to strengthen Rwanda’s Ebola preparedness

Key points

The United Nations has allocated $2 million to strengthen Ebola preparedness in Rwanda.

Health workers are being trained, while protective equipment and testing supplies have been deployed to high-risk areas.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has recorded more than 3,200 confirmed Ebola cases, increasing pressure on health services.

UN agencies are expanding surveillance, treatment support and community engagement to contain the outbreak.

Main story

The United Nations has released $2 million in emergency funding to help Rwanda reinforce its defences against Ebola as the virus continues to spread in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The funding, drawn from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), will support preparedness measures in Rwanda’s districts considered most vulnerable to cross-border transmission.

Addressing journalists at UN headquarters in New York, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said UN agencies are working with Rwandan authorities to improve the country’s ability to detect, prevent and respond to any potential outbreak.

Preparations include training frontline health workers on infection prevention, case detection and reporting procedures, while medical supplies such as personal protective equipment, testing kits and sanitation materials have been deployed to strategic locations.

Health authorities have also intensified surveillance by screening travellers at major entry points and expanding environmental monitoring, including wastewater surveillance, to identify possible signs of the virus. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted through radio broadcasts and community outreach programmes.

The heightened preparedness comes as the Ebola outbreak in the DRC continues to worsen. According to the UN, more than 3,200 confirmed cases have been recorded across five provinces, with over 100 new infections reported on two consecutive days.

To support response efforts, UN agencies are assisting with contact tracing, laboratory testing and patient care. The World Food Programme has delivered more than 140,000 meals to affected patients, their contacts and vulnerable households, while UNICEF and its partners have carried out over 27,000 household visits to help identify suspected infections and monitor communities.

The World Health Organization has also expanded preparedness activities beyond the outbreak zones, launching specialised hygiene training for health workers in Bas-Uele Province to reduce the risk of the disease spreading further.

The issues

The growing Ebola outbreak in the DRC has heightened the risk of cross-border transmission, prompting neighbouring countries such as Rwanda to strengthen surveillance, healthcare capacity and emergency preparedness to prevent the disease from spreading.

What’s being said

“Continued international support is critical to expanding treatment capacity, sustaining response operations and containing the outbreak.” — Farhan Haq, UN Deputy Spokesperson.

What’s next

The UN and its partners will continue supporting surveillance, treatment, community engagement and preparedness efforts in Rwanda and the DRC as health authorities work to contain the outbreak and prevent further regional spread.

Bottom line

The UN’s emergency funding aims to help Rwanda stay ahead of a growing regional Ebola threat while reinforcing the broader international response to contain the outbreak in the DRC.