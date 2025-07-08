FG Advances ‘Mission 300’ To Accelerate Energy Access

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling energy poverty with the rollout of the ‘Mission 300’ initiative under Nigeria’s National Energy Compact. The initiative, aimed at expanding energy access and accelerating renewable energy deployment, will be advanced through a high-level stakeholder engagement forum scheduled for July 8, 2025.

The forum will be hosted by the Federal Ministry of Power and the Federal Ministry of Finance in partnership with Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).

Mission 300, supported by the World Bank Group, the African Development Bank, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, targets connecting 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030. Nigeria is among the twelve countries selected for the first phase of implementation and has pledged bold reforms to scale up energy access and attract private sector investment.

To drive the initiative, the government has established a Compact Delivery and Monitoring Unit to coordinate the delivery of Mission 300 targets and oversee progress. The upcoming stakeholder forum will bring together senior government officials, development partners, and private sector leaders to track progress and showcase ongoing implementation efforts under the National Energy Compact, launched at the Dar es Salaam Energy Summit in January 2025.

Key targets under the compact include doubling the annual electricity access growth rate from 4% to 9% and increasing access to clean cooking solutions from 22% to 25% annually, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal energy access by 2030 while creating a stable, results-driven environment for energy investments.