Displaced Yelewata Residents Refuse To Return Amid Ongoing Security Concerns

Survivors of the June 13 attack on Yelewata community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State have rejected calls to return to their ancestral homes, citing persistent insecurity and lack of government assurance on safety.

Currently sheltering in a temporary displacement camp at the Makurdi International Market, over 3,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have expressed deep concerns about their safety, following the gruesome killing of nearly 200 villagers in coordinated attacks allegedly carried out by suspected armed herders.

During a visit by BizWatch Nigeria to the camp on Sunday, displaced residents revealed that traditional rulers and community stakeholders have been pressuring them to return home—an appeal many say is premature and dangerous given the circumstances.

One of the survivors, 41-year-old Uker Amos, disclosed that frustration has grown among the IDPs, especially with reports of infiltration by non-Yelewata residents. “These infiltrators are now benefiting from the humanitarian aid meant for victims of the Yelewata attack,” Amos lamented.

He added that some camp residents staged a peaceful protest at the camp gate on Saturday to express their opposition to the return directive. “We made it clear—we are not going back until there is guaranteed security,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Information Officer of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Tema Ager, acknowledged that traditional leaders are urging the return of their people but said displaced persons remain firm in their stance.

“They’ve insisted they won’t return unless the government assures them that their community is safe. Some even protested the pressure from the traditional council,” Ager told BizWatch Nigeria via telephone.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kumde, raised concerns over the integrity of the temporary camp, noting that it has been infiltrated by market traders, criminals, and some individuals from the host community. He confirmed that at least 50 infiltrators had been identified and apprehended.

As the state government assesses the evolving situation, affected residents are calling for urgent security interventions and lasting peace before any discussion of resettlement can be considered.