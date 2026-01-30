Fenerbahçe Close To Record €40m Deal For Ademola Lookman

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are closing in on a high-profile January signing, with negotiations to acquire Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman from Italian side Atalanta reaching an advanced stage, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Discussions between the two clubs have intensified in recent days, with a deal valued at around €40 million edging closer to completion. Atalanta are understood to be demanding €35 million as an upfront fee, alongside an additional €5 million in performance-related add-ons.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that both clubs are optimistic about finalising an agreement before the January transfer window closes. Remaining issues reportedly centre on the structure of payments and the provision of bank guarantees, which are crucial to sealing the move.

In a further indication of Fenerbahçe’s intent, the club’s sporting director, Devin Özek, has travelled to Italy to conclude talks and expedite the transfer process.

Lookman has emerged as a priority target for the Istanbul-based club as they seek to strengthen their attacking options in pursuit of domestic success and a deeper run in European competitions. If completed, the transfer would rank among the most significant deals of the January window and represent a major statement of ambition by Fenerbahçe.

The Nigeria international had sought a move away from Atalanta last summer, accusing the club of “broken promises” and refusing to play amid interest from Inter Milan, whose bids were ultimately rejected. Lookman later issued a public statement expressing his frustration over the failed transfer.

After mixed experiences earlier in his career in the Premier League, Lookman has revitalised his career in Italy, establishing himself as a key figure at Atalanta. His performances culminated in him being named African Player of the Year in 2024, further enhancing his reputation as one of the continent’s leading footballers.