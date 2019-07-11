Female Golfer Georgia Oboh Becomes First Nigerian To Enter Rolex Ranking

Georgia Oboh has once again set a new record as the first Nigerian to be ranked in the Rolex World Golf ranking after the teenage sensation made the list as the 1128 placed golfer in the world.

With this development, the Youth Olympian has become the first female golfer in Nigeria to get into the Rolex golf ranking.

Oboh gained her Ladies European Tour card in category 9b at the qualifying school in Morocco last December and prior to this; she had won her first event as a professional golfer at the 2018 Cote d’Ivoire Open in her first start as a professional.

The teenage golfer has insisted that she has so much in her to-do-list but she is grateful to God for getting into the Rolex ranking at this stage.

Earlier this year, she had a nervy start to her career on the Ladies European Tour (LET) missing the first few cuts as a rookie but nevertheless she kept on grinding and has made the cuts in her last four LETAS events claiming a top 20 and a top 15 amongst the ladies in the mixed event at Saint Malo in France, which got her a ranked position amongst the professionals.

Oboh’s next goal is to play in the Women’s British Open at Woburn in August and she is already warming up for the event.

However, sponsorship continues to plague the young golfer but she is not discouraged as she is not giving up on her dream for a successful sporting career

However, she is optimistic that this present achievement will bring her more support and will also help in proving to the stakeholders of her commitment to the process.

At present, she is undergoing her PGA Nigeria training and aims to be the first certified Lady professional under the PGAN umbrella whom have just opened up membership to the first batch of lady professionals in the country.

She hopes that gaining her certification would open the doors for other aspiring lady professionals and create career opportunities for the next generation of golf professionals.

As an ambassador of Nigeria and currently the only female professional from Nigeria on the Ladies European Tour, she has represented the country very positively in her outings from Australia to South Africa and now Europe

With her Rolex ranking and PGAN certification she is set to keep the golfing world alight for the foreseeable future.

