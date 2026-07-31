NMDPRA targets regional fuel pricing, infrastructure investment during fuel conference

Key points

NMDPRA says its regional fuel conference will address infrastructure gaps and attract investment.

The event will explore the creation of an African petroleum price benchmark.

Regulators, investors and industry stakeholders will discuss financing for regional energy infrastructure.

Main story

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says its upcoming West Africa Refined Fuel Market Conference will focus on closing critical infrastructure gaps, attracting investment and advancing plans for an African petroleum price benchmark.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Authority Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Malam Rabiu Umar, said the conference is designed to strengthen West Africa’s refining and downstream petroleum value chain while promoting a transparent and competitive regional fuel market.

The conference, organised in partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights and the West Africa Regulators Forum (WARF), is scheduled to hold in Abuja from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12 under the theme, “Funding West Africa Infrastructure and Distribution to Create a Transparent Market for Regional Price Benchmarks.”

According to Umar, the event will convene regulators, investors, financial institutions and industry leaders to identify financing solutions for infrastructure projects needed to improve petroleum distribution and regional trade.

He said discussions will cover investments in pipelines, storage terminals, ports, rail networks, road infrastructure, refineries and digital trading platforms, which are expected to reduce logistics costs, strengthen energy security and improve the efficiency of petroleum markets across West Africa.

Umar also said participants would examine the development of a credible African reference price benchmark that reflects regional market conditions and supports transparent pricing for petroleum products.

He noted that the inaugural conference in 2025 was conceived to address the longstanding challenge of African oil and gas prices being determined largely outside the continent despite the region’s significant production.

According to him, achievements from the maiden edition included the establishment of the West Africa Regulators Forum, publication of West African reference prices and the opening of an S&P Global Commodity Insights regional office in Abuja.

He added that investment opportunities exist across gas processing, transportation, liquefaction, storage facilities, pipeline infrastructure, LNG projects, logistics corridors, digital commodity exchanges, trading platforms and strategic petroleum reserves.

The issues

West Africa’s downstream petroleum sector continues to face infrastructure deficits, fragmented regulations and limited regional market integration. Developing common pricing mechanisms and expanding infrastructure could reduce supply bottlenecks, improve price transparency and strengthen energy security across the region.

What’s being said

“Efficient markets require efficient infrastructure.” — Rabiu Umar, Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and Chairman, West Africa Regulators Forum (WARF).

“Working together enables countries to optimise infrastructure, improve market efficiency, reduce duplication, and strengthen regional energy security.” — Rabiu Umar, Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA, and Chairman, WARF.

“The vision was to establish West Africa as a credible regional marketplace where petroleum products are traded efficiently through improved infrastructure, harmonised regulations and reliable market data.” — Rabiu Umar, Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA.

What’s next

Stakeholders at the August conference are expected to develop proposals for financing regional energy infrastructure, advancing regulatory cooperation and accelerating work toward an African petroleum price benchmark.

Bottom line

As refining capacity expands across West Africa, improving infrastructure and developing transparent regional pricing systems could play a critical role in creating a more integrated and competitive petroleum market.