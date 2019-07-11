Diego Costa Signing Can See Toffees Break Into Premier League Top Four, Claims Sam Allardyce

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce has tipped to Toffees to achieve their dream of breaking into the Premier League top four – if they manage to sign Diego Costa this summer.

The former Chelsea striker has been linked with a surprise move to Merseyside, with ambitious owner Farhad Moshiri reportedly hoping to complete a ‘statement signing’.

talkSPORT host Jim White cast doubt on those reports on Monday, but on Thursday it was claimed the striker is now ‘ready to speak’ with the Toffees about a possible move to Goodison Park.

Costa was a lethal, predatory goalscorer during his time with Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles and scored 52 league goals in 89 appearances.

But it has not gone so well for him since returning to Atletico in January 2018, following his falling out with then-Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The 30-year-old has found the back of the net in LaLiga just five times in his year-and-a-half back in Madrid, and he was handed an eight-match ban in April for abusing a referee.

Big Sam believes Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham will occupy the top three places in the Premier League this season, and the fourth spot is ‘up for grabs’.

And he believes the Toffees have a great chance to break into the Champions League places, but only if they sign a top goalscorer this summer.

Speaking on Thursday’s Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, Allardyce said: “Fourth is up for grabs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United…

“Who is going to break in? Obviously Everton fans expect them to.

“And if they got a Costa, and they get him moving and scoring goals like he did at Chelsea, they could possibly get there.

“They’ve certainly spent enough money to try and get there, that’s for sure.”

