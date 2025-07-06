Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ After Public Split with Donald Trump

Tech magnate Elon Musk has officially introduced a new political entity, the “America Party,” marking a significant departure from his previous support of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The announcement, made on July 5, 2025, comes on the heels of a contentious policy disagreement between the two influential figures, culminating in Musk’s decision to challenge what he calls a “dysfunctional two-party monopoly.”

The billionaire entrepreneur revealed the formation of the America Party via his social platform X (formerly Twitter), following an online poll that received over 1.2 million responses. According to Musk, approximately 65% of participants endorsed the need for a third political force in the country. The America Party’s core mission, he noted, is to “return freedom to the American people,” with initial political aspirations aimed at securing a handful of Senate and House seats.

The rift between Musk and Trump widened after the passage of a controversial domestic policy package that raised the national debt ceiling by $5 trillion. Musk, who was a major donor during Trump’s 2024 campaign, criticized the legislation for promoting reckless government spending.

In a move that could redefine U.S. political dynamics, Musk’s America Party positions itself as an independent alternative to the traditional Democratic and Republican structures. The party’s emergence has sparked wide public discourse, with analysts and citizens alike speculating on its viability and long-term influence.