Federal Government Approves Launch Of NIMC’s NIN Authentication Service

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the launch of the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) NIN Authentication (NINAuth) service, designed to provide secure and seamless identity verification nationwide. This was disclosed in Lagos on Tuesday through a statement by NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr. Kayode Adegoke.

According to Adegoke, the Presidency has also mandated the use of NIN-based authentication across all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in line with NIMC’s mandate to regulate and manage a trusted national digital identity system for Nigerian citizens and legal residents.

The newly launched NINAuth platform offers a suite of cutting-edge services, including web, API, and mobile-based verification channels. It is aimed at enhancing data security, safeguarding personal privacy, and simplifying access to key government services.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the area of strengthening national identity management,” Adegoke stated.

He described NINAuth as the official platform for integrating third-party systems with NIMC’s backend infrastructure. The service introduces a robust layer of protection that requires individuals’ explicit consent before their data can be accessed for Know Your Customer (KYC) and other verification purposes.

The platform promotes trust, transparency, and user autonomy in digital identity management. Through NINAuth, individuals can securely authenticate their identities to access essential government services such as SIM registration and replacement, passport applications, tax filings, financial transactions, social intervention programs, and driver’s license renewals.

Key features of NINAuth include:

Enhanced Security – Protects personal data from unauthorized access.

– Protects personal data from unauthorized access. User Empowerment – Gives individuals control over how and when their data is shared.

– Gives individuals control over how and when their data is shared. Seamless Access – Enables a secure single sign-on for easy service access.

– Enables a secure single sign-on for easy service access. Scalability & Interoperability – Facilitates real-time NIN verification through API integration.

Dr. Adegoke noted that the platform is central to achieving effective service delivery, database harmonization, and compliance with the National Identity Policy. He emphasized that NINAuth has been designated as the exclusive platform for all NIN-based authentication and verification services.

The implementation guide and detailed process flow for integration are available on the official platform: https://ninauth.nimc.gov.ng.