FEC Okays N2.8 Billion Digital Prison Decongestion Contract

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N2.8 billion for a contract towards digital decongestion of the Nigerian prisons.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami briefed State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

From the pressing of a button, he said that the stakeholders would be able to assess the daily situation of inmates in every prison in the country.

The information to be obtained, according to him, included how many inmates in a prison on a daily basis, how many inmates have overstayed their sentences.

Stressing that the system is to be operated by Prison staff, he said that it will also involve capturing the biometric of prison inmates across the country.